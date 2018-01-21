ADG Awards Show

Art Directors Guild Awards Show – January 27, 2018

The 22nd Annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards recognize excellence in production design and art direction in the film and television industries. The ADG Awards also honor Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials and music videos. “Production Design in Animation: Celebrating 100 Years of Imagination” will be this year’s theme as the guild debuts its new award category Excellence in Production Design for an Animated Feature Film. This black-tie event is taking place at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

This prestigious awards show is attended by Guild members, producers, filmmakers, A-list talent and industry leaders from around the world, all gathering on this one special evening to pay tribute to Excellence in Production Design. Join these creative professionals who design everything from individual spaces to entire worlds for film, TV, commercials and digital media!