AFCI Taste of the World Locations Forum – March 1, 2018

The Association of Film Commissioners International invites all industry professionals to the Taste of the World Locations Forum. With over 50 film commission representatives from around the globe attending, this provides a great networking opportunity for producers, directors, game developers, and anyone seeking intelligence on the industry, while meeting with local, interstate and international film office representatives.

Free and open to all industry professionals, this event is being held at the W Hollywood Hotel from 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Some of the Commissioners attending will also be offering a taste of the food and beverages from their territory, so don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn and enjoy.

For free registration, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afci-taste-of-world-locations-forum-registration-42459832502?aff=es2