Anifilm 2018 – May 1st through 6th

Organized by the Citizens’ Association for the Support of Animated Film, the International Festival of Animated Films is exclusively celebrating animation with the goal of preserving and enhancing European cultural diversity. This festival is the only international competition festival of its kind in the Czech Republic. It introduces contemporary trends, methods, technologies and animation techniques, and supports well developed and brand new animation projects along with their authors, producers and distributors. This provides an opportunity for film professionals to meet from all over Europe and establish new connections.