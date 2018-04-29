Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

Anifilm 2018 – May 1st through 6th

April 29, 2018 | By

International Festival of Animated Films

Organized by the Citizens’ Association for the Support of Animated Film, the International Festival of Animated Films is exclusively celebrating animation with the goal of preserving and enhancing European cultural diversity. This festival is the only international competition festival of its kind in the Czech Republic. It introduces contemporary trends, methods, technologies and animation techniques, and supports well developed and brand new animation projects along with their authors, producers and distributors. This provides an opportunity for film professionals to meet from all over Europe and establish new connections.

BTL Production Listings
null

Latest Headlines

April 25, 2018
April 24, 2018
April 20, 2018
April 19, 2018
April 18, 2018
April 17, 2018
April 12, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.