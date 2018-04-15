ATLFF Creative Conference April 16-20, 2018

The Atlanta Film Festival is holding a five-day educational programming track, the Creative Conference, that consists of more than 30 panels, talks, and demos that dive deeper into the world of cinema. This conference focuses on topics such as screenwriting, acting, producing, casting, funding and distribution, and how they all work together to make a film or television episode.

There are also several speakers such as Jason Reitman, Romany Malco, and Amber Nash holding masterclasses throughout the conference.

If this event interests you, please visit:

http://atlantafilmfestival.com/2018/creative-conference