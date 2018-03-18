Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
Bermuda International Film Festival Awards Reception March 25, 2018

March 18, 2018 | By

Sponsored by American Airlines, the Bermuda International Film Festival will be holding their Awards reception in the beautiful Bermuda National Gallery. Starting at 6:30pm, BIFF will be running previews of the top submissions of the Live Action Narrative Shorts competition, followed by the announcement of the 2018 winners, making them eligible for Oscar consideration (without theatrical release). Cocktails will be served throughout the reception.

To purchase tickets, or to find out more, please visit:

http://www.biff.bm/

