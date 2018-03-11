Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
The Bermuda International Film Festival March 17-25th

The 2018 Bermuda International Film Festival is being held at the iconic Hamilton City Hall Arts Centre in Bermuda. BIFF 2018 presents a bevy of events, workshops, and film screenings for filmmakers and enthusiasts alike.

Hundreds of emerging filmmakers from around the world have entered the Bermuda Shorts Competition, which is a Qualifying Festival for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The jury selection from BIFF 2018 is submitted for consideration for the Live-Action Short Film Oscar Award without theatrical release.

If you are interested in attending and viewing these amazing short films or would like to know more, please visit:

http://www.biff.bm/

