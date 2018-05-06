The Cannes Film Festival May 9th through 19th

The 71st Annual Cannes Festival will be taking over the Promenade de la Croisette, Cannes, with Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett presiding over the jury, and the best new films from around the globe. Opening the festival is Asghar Farhadi’s psychological thriller, Everybody knows starring Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Ricardo Darin, and is one of 18 films competing in the Main Competition section. It will be the second Spanish-language film to open the Cannes film festival since 2004.

This annual fete is now the world’s most prestigious film gathering and widely publicized cultural event, with the purpose of drawing attention to and raising the profile of films with the goal of contributing to the development of cinema, boosting the film industry worldwide, and celebrating cinema at an international level.