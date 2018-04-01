The Cleveland International Film Festival April 4th

The Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) promotes artistically and culturally significant film arts from around the world through education and exhibition, to enrich the life of the community, and celebrate the human experience for its 42nd year.

Using film as a catalyst for thought-provoking conversations and ideas, CIFF holds forums directly after screenings to offer audience members the opportunity to learn more about the issues brought to light by the film, and to ask questions and share ideas with the filmmakers, educators, and people who have experienced the issues addressed therein.