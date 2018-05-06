Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
Documentary Edge Film Festival May 9th through June 4th

May 6, 2018 | By

Documentary Edge Film Festival

The Annual Documentary Edge Film Festival returns with screenings in Wellington (09-20 May) at the Roxy Cinema and Auckland (23 May – 04 June) at the Q Theatre with a wide range of the world’s best documentaries from New Zealand and international films. From shorts to full feature length movies, the films cover many different subjects including music, gender, politics, and everyday life.

Documentary Edge Film Festival

Performers dance for Auckland’s opening night of the Documentary Edge Film Festival in 2016.

During the festival, the Screen Edge Forum will be held. This is an annual screen industry gathering that focuses on innovative ways to create and fund productions. It includes a pitching forum, panels, seminars, and master-classes.

To learn more, please visit:

www.docedge.nz

