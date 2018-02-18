Free Registration To AFCI’s Taste of the World Locations Forum

Industry professionals are invited to attend the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) Taste of the World Locations Forum on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the W Hollywood Hotel. The event takes place from 2:30pm – 7:30pm.

One of the premier elements to AFCI Week, this event is FREE and open to all industry professionals. Over 50 film commission representatives from around the globe will be representing their jurisdictions, states and countries. Don’t miss this opportunity to ask questions about production incentives, shooting locations, local facilities, infrastructure, crew depth and more with these knowledgeable professionals.

This is a unique networking opportunity for Independent Producers, Directors, Commercial Producers, Short Form Content/Digital Producers, Game Developers, Location Managers and others seeking up-to-date intelligence on the global industry while meeting face-to-face with local, interstate and international film office representatives. Some of the Commissioners on hand will also be offering a taste of food and beverages from their territory – come, be informed and enjoy!

Click HERE for FREE registration.