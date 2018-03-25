Garden State Film Festival Rising Star Ellie Lee

Ellie Lee was born and raised in Bergen County, NJ. She has served as TV/digital entertainment host for MTV, VH1 News, Amazon Video, People Style, and is currently the on-camera host for iHeartRadio. Lee has also made appearances as an entertainment reporter on E!’s “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Daily Pop,” and was a correspondent on VH1’s “Big Morning Buzz Live” hosted by Nick Lachey.

Recently, Lee made her acting debut in independent short films, as well as the indie feature film, I Can I Will I Did, which screened at the Garden State Film Festival on March 24th.