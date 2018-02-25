Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
ICG Publicists Awards – March 2, 2018

February 25, 2018 | By

Betty White

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) is holding its 55th Annual Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s event.

Andy Serkis

Legendary actress and producer, Betty White is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony. Andy Serkis, master of performance capture, will receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, and Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer of the NBC drama, “This is Us,” will receive the Television Showman of the Year Award.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards

 

 

