IMC 90th Academy Awards

Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California at 5:00pm PST. Produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, and directed by Glenn Weiss, the ceremony will be televised on ABC. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the event for the second year in a row, making him the first person to host consecutively since Billy Crystal in 1997 and 1998.

AMPAS will present awards in 24 categories. The Shape of Water holds the most nominations this year with a total of 13.

Presenters for the awards include Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.