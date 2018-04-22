Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
Independent Film Festival Boston 2018 – April 25th through May 2nd

April 22, 2018 | By

The Independent Film Festival of Boston seeks to discover emerging talent and celebrate the leading edge of cinematic story tellers. It’s a showcase for the best films from around the globe, and brings directors, actors, producers, sponsors, and attendees together in an interactive environment.

Named Best Film Festival by readers of Boston’s Weekly Dig, IFFBoston was awarded the prestigious “Best of Boston” Award by Boston Magazine.

Join the Boston community as they showcase their beautiful city, and view some of the best local, national, and global films.

To learn more or purchase tickets, please visit:

www.iffboston.org

