Independent Spirit Awards – March 3, 2018

Presented by Film Independent, the nonprofit art organization honors the best independent films of the past year at the 33rd Annual Independent Spirits Awards. Held each year in a beachfront tent next to the famous Santa Monica Pier, this ceremony brings together top talent from Hollywood, New York, and throughout the independent film world. Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are returning as Spirit Awards hosts for the second year in a row, which airs live on IFC at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET.

Awards are given for Best Feature, Best First Feature, Best Feature Made for Under $500,000 (the John Cassavetes Award), and many more. This year, nominees for Best Feature include Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, and The Rider.

Mudbound was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. This prestigious award was created in honor of the legendary, late director Robert Altman who was known for creating extraordinary ensemble casts, at the very least.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.filmindependent.org/spirit-awards/