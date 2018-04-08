Indian Festival of Los Angeles April 11th – 15th

The Indian Festival of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization devoted to appreciating Indian cinema and culture by showcasing films, supporting emerging filmmakers, and promoting the diverse perspectives of the dispersion of the Indian people. Each year, IFFLA showcases a combination of features, shorts and documentaries that build and support the Indian entertainment industry.

Held at the Regal L.A. LIVE, the IFFLA’s industry programs include the One-on-One program where film industry professionals from major and independent production and distribution companies are invited to participate in meetings with the IFFLA filmmakers, as well as panel discussions with speakers from the film industry.

If you are interested in finding out more, visit:

http://www.indianfilmfestival.org