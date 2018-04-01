Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

Industry Master Calendar April 1, 2018 – Vegas, Galas and Festivals Abound

April 1, 2018 | By

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

While the MX30 Experimental Film Festival is ending today, the New Directors New Films Festival carries on throughout the week. Starting in the middle of the week is the Cleveland International Film Festival in Ohio. The Moet Moment Film Festival pushed back the submissions deadline, which is this Thursday.

This Saturday is the start of the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas. On the same day, April 7th, the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is holding their 5th Annual Awards Gala on at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

Have a great week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

 olivia@btlnews.com

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

March 27, 2018
March 26, 2018
March 21, 2018
March 20, 2018
March 16, 2018
March 16, 2018
March 14, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.