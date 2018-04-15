Industry Master Calendar April 15, 2018 – Film Festival Season & Moet Moment

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

The Cleveland International Film Festival, Athens International Film Festival, and the Indian Festival of Los Angeles are all ending today, April 15th. The Atlanta Film Festival continues their festivities throughout this week. Starting this Thursday, the 19th, is the RiverRun International Film Festival in North Carolina.

The Moet Moment Film Festival will be announcing the winners of their competition on Tuesday, April 16th.

