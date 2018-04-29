Industry Master Calendar April 29, 2018 Film Festivals Here and Abroad

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

The RiverRun Film Festival ends today, with the Independent Film Festival Boston 2018 continuing from last week until Wednesday, May 3rd. There are three different film festivals starting this week, from Connecticut all the way to the Czech Republic. Starting first is the International Festival of Animation, also known as Anifilm, in Trebon, Czechia. The New Haven International Film Festival begins Wednesday, with the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival starting the day after that.

If there are any Film Festivals, or other events, that you would like me to add to the calendar, or write about more, please feel free to reach out to me. I always welcome the feedback of our loyal readers.

