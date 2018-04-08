Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

Industry Master Calendar April 8, 2018 – International Film Festivals and More

April 8, 2018 | By

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

The New Directors New Films Festival ends today, with the Cleveland International Film Festival and the National Association of Broadcasters Show continuing on to last most of this week. The Athens International Film and Video Festival begins on Tuesday, and the Indian Festival of Los Angeles starts Wednesday. The Atlanta Film Festival also starts their festivities this Friday.

The selection period for the Moet Moment Film Festival competition ends in the middle of the week, and the winners will be announced on Monday, April 16th.

Have a wonderful week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

April 9, 2018
April 9, 2018
April 4, 2018
April 3, 2018
April 2, 2018
March 27, 2018
March 21, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.