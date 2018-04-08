Industry Master Calendar April 8, 2018 – International Film Festivals and More

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

The New Directors New Films Festival ends today, with the Cleveland International Film Festival and the National Association of Broadcasters Show continuing on to last most of this week. The Athens International Film and Video Festival begins on Tuesday, and the Indian Festival of Los Angeles starts Wednesday. The Atlanta Film Festival also starts their festivities this Friday.

The selection period for the Moet Moment Film Festival competition ends in the middle of the week, and the winners will be announced on Monday, April 16th.

