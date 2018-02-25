Industry Master Calendar Feb. 25, 2018: Oscar Voting Wraps Up

Welcome Below The Line Subscribers,

This week is not nearly as busy as the last, but it still has some big events to look forward to. Starting this week off is the beginning of the LMGI Awards final voting period, and the end of final voting for the Oscars. Towards the end of the week is the AFCI Taste of the World Locations Forum, as well as the Annual ICG Publicists and Independent Spirit Awards.

Ending our week is one of the biggest events in our industry, the Oscars, and this will be my first time covering the event. Presented with a great opportunity to get some insider news, it only makes sense that I reach out to all our faithful subscribers to see what they would like to learn about this event. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions you would like answered about the Oscars in my article. I can’t wait to share my experience with all of you!

Have a great week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com