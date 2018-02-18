Industry Master Calendar February 18, 2018

Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
There are multiple Awards Shows coming up. The  MPSE Golden Reel Awards, BAFTA Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Cinema Audio Society Awards, and the Make Up and Hair Styling Guild Awards are all spread throughout this week.

For industry professionals, March 1st serves up free registration to the AFCI Taste of The World Locations Forum at the W Hollywood Hotel. The event takes place from 2:30pm to 7:30pm.

The Location Managers Guild International will also be making their Nominees announcement this week for their awards show, which takes place in April.

There is also the HPA Tech Retreat, which will be taking place all week in Palm Desert, California.

If you are interested in finding out more on these events, please visit our Industry Master Calendar for more details.

