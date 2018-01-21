Industry Master Calendar Jan. 21, 2018

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

Looking forward, we have a very busy week ahead of us! The Sundance Film Festival will continue throughout the week. Several Awards shows are also taking place. The Screen Actors Guild Awards is first, then the ACE Eddie Awards, and next is the Art Directors Guild Awards. As if that wasn’t enough excitement, there are other important dates to take notice of.

The Golden Reel Nominees, as well as the Motion Picture Sound Editors Nominees will be announced on the same day. Final Ballots for the Costume Designers Guild and the Visual Effects Society Awards open, whereas the Final Ballots for the Art Directors Guild and the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards are closing. The deadline for the Annie Awards to cast Ballots is also drawing near.

Please look to our Industry Master Calendar, or the links below, for more information regarding dates and specifics for any of the events you are interested in. Don’t forget to let us know of your adventures, as we would love to share them with the rest of our Below the Line subscribers!

Till next week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com