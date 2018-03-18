Industry Master Calendar March 18, 2018 The NewFilmmakers Women Directors & Narratives Film Festival Takes Center Stage

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

The South by Southwest Conferences and Italian Film & Culture Film Festivals are holding the last day of their festivities today, March 18th, while the Bermuda International Film Festival continues throughout the week. Starting at the end of the week is the 16th Annual Garden State Film Festival held in Asbury Park, New Jersey. And on March 24th, the NewFilmmakers LA Women Directors & Narratives Film Festival will be held at South Park Center on Hill Street in Los Angeles from 4:30pm to 11:30pm.

The Location Managers Guild International Awards final ballot voting ends this Monday, the 19th and the Moet Moment Film Festival’s submission deadline is this Thursday, March 22nd.

