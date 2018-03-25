Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

Industry Master Calendar March 25, 2018 – Film Festivals In Full Effect

March 25, 2018 | By

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

There are just a few festivals taking place this week. The Bermuda International Film Festival and the 16th Annual Garden State Film Festival are ending today. Starting in the middle of the week is the New Directors Film Festival and the LGBT Film Festival. Both are holding their festivals in New York.

Don’t forget the Moet Moment Film Festivals submissions are closing next week on April 5th, so please submit your films soon. Also, the National Association of Broadcasters show starts April 7th, and is a huge opportunity for learning and networking, and shouldn’t be missed.

Till next week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com

