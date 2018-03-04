Industry Master Calendar March 4, 2018 Oscar Sunday

Welcome Below The Line Subscribers,

With the 90th Oscar Awards taking place today, the hectic awards season seems to take a slight break to gear up for the Emmys. Now begins the Trade Shows and Film Festivals. This week we have the Georgia Film Trade Show and Networking event, as well as a One-on-One with Writer and Executive Story Editor, Greta Heinemann. There is also the influential SXSW Conference and other film festivals that begin at the end of this week.

I will be attending the Oscars for the very first time with Below the Line’s Publisher, Patrick Graham, and will be covering the event. I look forward to sharing my experience with you all.

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

