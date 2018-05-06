Industry Master Calendar May 6, 2018 From Cannes to Trebon

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

The Chapman-Leonard Studio Equipment, Inc. is holding its annual product showcase of camera support equipment today, May 6th, in North Hollywood, California. In Třeboň, the International Festival of Animated Film comes to a close. The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival will continue on throughout the week, ending this Saturday.

There will be three other festivals starting this week. The Doc Edge Festival, as well as the Cannes Film Festival, will begin on Wednesday, May 9. The Nashville Film Festival will begin their festivities May 10th.

As always, please feel free to reach out and share your stories, or let us know if there are events you would like to hear more about.

Have a great week,

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com