Italian Film & Culture Festival March 13-18th

Sponsored by the Italian Festivals of New Mexico, the Italian Film & Culture Festival has been gathering fans since 2007 when its founder, Ronaldo Patrizio-Steiner, staged a four-day celebration of Italian cinema as a benefit for the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital. When he moved out of state, Ronaldo handed it over to the non-profit organization to continue the tradition.

The 2018 Festival features award-winning and highly-acclaimed Italian films and their local premieres. All films are in Italian with English subtitles and include a great variety of genres from drama to comedy and romance.