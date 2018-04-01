Location Managers Guild International Awards – April 7th

The LMGI is holding their 5th Annual Awards Gala at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California, honoring productions in feature film, television programs and commercials from around the world, in which the creative use of filming locations enhances and helps to drive the storyline. The Awards show also recognizes the outstanding service by the Film Commissions for their support during the production process.

Cash Bar and Red Carpet start at 7pm with the show starting at 8pm. The Afterparty will be held from 9:30pm – 11pm.

For more information please visit http://locationmanagers.org/