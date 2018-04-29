Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival May 3rd through 12th

The 34th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival is a key highlight of the annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Month activities. The Festival is produced by Visual Communications, the nation’s premier Asian Pacific American media arts center, and has broad support from cinema artists and audiences alike. Since its founding in 1983, the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival has presented over 4,000 films, videos, and digital media works by Asian international and Pacific American artists, and also features panels and seminars, guest appearances, and filmmaker awards. This festival is a proud Academy Award qualifying film festival for Short Film Awards.

Recipients of the Film Festival’s Golden Reel Award for Narrative/Animated Short Film will be eligible to submit in the Animated Short Film/Live-Action Short Film category in the Academy Awards.