MUAHS Guild Awards Feb. 24, 2018

The MUAHS Guild returns to the NOVO by Microsoft in L.A. Live for the Annual Awards Gala. Hosting this black-tie event is comedienne Loni Love. This will be her third year in a row she has hosted this gala. Academy Award nominated actress Lily Tomlin joins Grace and Frankie co-star and animal advocate, Ernie Hudson to be presenters.

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) has been chosen to be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to Oscar-winning Make Up artist Greg Cannom and Emmy-winning Hair Stylist Mary Guerro. Darkest Hour and Wonder have earned three nominations apiece out of the 23 categories honoring achievements in film, television, commercial, and live theater.