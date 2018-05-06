Nashville Film Festival May 10th through 19th

The Nashville Film Festival presents the best in World Cinema, American Indies, documentaries and numerous short form programs by veteran masters, rising directors, and first-time filmmakers. NashFilm movies have won some of the highest honors in the film world. With Academy Award qualifying status, and many well-attended shorts programs, this festival has screened many prize-winning narrative and animated shorts.

Since Nashville is a Music City, The Nashville Festival emphasizes the music in films. Some of the most memorable songs in film have been written and performed by Nashville’s artists and songwriters. In addition to the Music Films in Music City Awards, the festival presents showcases, workshops, and other events in which the songwriters and artists can come together with film professionals from Hollywood and around the world, to promote collaboration.