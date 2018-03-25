The New Directors New Films Festival March 28th through April 8th

Presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art, the New Directors/New Films Festival holds its 47th event this year in celebrating filmmakers who represent the current zeitgeist and anticipate the future of cinema. This festival introduces New York audiences to the work of emerging filmmakers from around the globe. Throughout its rich history, New Directors has presented little known talents such as Chantal Akerman, Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar, Christopher Nolan, Hou Hsiaohsien, Laura Poitras, and Kelly Reichardt to wider audiences.