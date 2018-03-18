Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
The NewFilmmakers LA Women Directors & Narratives Film Festival March 24th

March 18, 2018 | By

The NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) will be celebrating independent cinema and spotlighting female filmmakers and stories on March 24th at the Women Directors & Narratives Film Festival. This will offer a diverse set of voices and storytelling styles.

The first program will be InFocus: Female Cinema, a collection of short films that includes stories of mortality, motherhood, break-ups, career struggles, and whether we fulfill our own childhood expectations.

The second will be the west coast premiere of the feature film Wonder Valley, a psychological thriller centered on four young women who embark on a trip to the desert, directed by Heidi Hartwig and written by Rhianon Jones.

The last event of the evening will be a narrative shorts program that spotlights the work of members of the women directors association, Film Fatales, across a variety of genres, including drama, dark comedy, experimental and surrealist.

To purchase tickets or find out more please visit:

https://www.newfilmmakersla.com

