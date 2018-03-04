One-on-One With Writer and Executive Story Editor Greta Heinemann March 10, 2018

This event speaker is Greta Heinemann, Writer and Executive Story Editor, who will discuss a variety of topics including writing strong characters, creating a compelling premise and story, finding your voice, script development, and much more.

Greta Heinemann currently works as aTV Writer on the staff of NCIS New Orleans, and has recently won the Final Draft Big Break Award. Since moving to the US in 2009, Greta has since been named a CBS Writers Mentoring Program Fellow, as well as a Humanitas New Voices Awards winner.