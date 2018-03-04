Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
|

One-on-One With Writer and Executive Story Editor Greta Heinemann March 10, 2018

March 4, 2018 | By

This event speaker is Greta Heinemann, Writer and Executive Story Editor, who will discuss a variety of topics including writing strong characters, creating a compelling premise and story, finding your voice, script development, and much more.

Greta Heinemann currently works as aTV Writer on the staff of NCIS New Orleans, and has recently won the Final Draft Big Break Award. Since moving to the US in 2009, Greta has since been named a CBS Writers Mentoring Program Fellow, as well as a Humanitas New Voices Awards winner.

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

March 4, 2018
March 2, 2018
March 1, 2018
February 28, 2018
February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
February 26, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.