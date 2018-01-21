The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – January 21, 2018

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is the only televised awards show to exclusively honor performers. The awards focus on individual performances, as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a comedy or drama series, and the cast of a motion picture. There are a total of thirteen awards to be presented in a fast paced two hour show that airs live on the TNT and TBS at 8ET/5PT.

Breaking from tradition, the SAG Awards has asked the talented performer Kristen Bell to host this year’s show. Never before has the event had an emcee! Another highlight of the awards show is the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to an established performer for fostering the highest ideals of the acting profession. This year, the award will be presented to one of the most distinguished actors of our time, Morgan Freeman.

Known for its genuine warmth, style and simplicity, the Screen Actors Guild Awards has become one of the industry’s most prized honors. This an event you will not want to miss out on, so be sure to tune in!