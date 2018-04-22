Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
SENE Film Music & Arts Festival April 24th through 28th

April 22, 2018

The Southeast New England Film, Music & Arts Festival is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary by showcasing 140 independent films, four music performances, and two art exhibits. As one of the longest-running film, music, and arts festivals in the country, SENE has established itself as one of the premier festivals in New England dedicated to giving life to independent cinema, music and art. This festival was named one of the Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee by MovieMaker Magzine, a respected voice in the film industry. Filmmakers, artists, and musicians from all over the world will be attending this dynamic festival.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit:

www.senefest.com

