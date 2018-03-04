Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
SXSW Conference and Film Festivals March 9-18, 2018

March 4, 2018

In Austin Texas, the SXSW Conferences and Festivals has something for everyone. It provides a unique opportunity to explore the worlds of Interactive, Film, Music, and Comedy with parties, awards, screenings, showcases, networking, conferences, and exhibitions. This year’s event includes increased access for all badge types marking the continued expansion into an array of opportunities for learning, networking, and discovery. With one unified conference that spans 24 tracks of programming, and Festivals in all areas of the industry, this event is definitely worth attending.

