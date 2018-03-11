Filed in: Industry Master Calendar
The SXSW Film Festival March 9-17, 2018

In its 25th year, the South by Southwest Film Program celebrates the talent both behind and in front of the camera. Nine days of screenings will host a diverse film lineup, programming ranging from independent films to comedies and genre standouts. The schedule includes 44 films from first-time filmmakers, 86 World Premieres, 11 North American Premieres, and 5 U.S. Premieres. This will be running simultaneously with SXSW Interactive and SXSW Music, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with tech and music industry experts.

