The Tiburon International Film Festival April 20th through 27th

The 17th annual Tiburon International Film Festival hosts a selection of independent feature and short films that range from dramas to comedies, musicals and student films. TIFF strongly believes in its motto:Understanding the World through Film, and uses this festival to create a platform for the independent filmmakers to express their talent and vision from any nation. It’s goal is one of cultural enrichment and heightened awareness through the medium of film.

If you would like to learn more about this, please visit:

http://www.tiburonfilmfestival.com/home.php