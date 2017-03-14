HOBO Audio Launches 360 VR Division; Forms Strategic Alliance With Two Creative Studios

HOBO, the audio post studio, has announced that it has launched a 360 VR division and formed alliances with production/post production studios East Coast Digital and Hidden Content, both based in New York, to offer clients a full service approach to 360 VR content creation – from concept through production, post, music and final audio mix in an immersive 360 format.

The companies are currently collaborating on several projects that employ what Howard Bowler, HOBO founder and president, called “object oriented audio mixing” to enhance the 360 viewing experience, which, thanks to the emergence of new hardware from companies like Oculus, Samsung, Sony and Google, offers unique opportunities for the new medium to both entertain and educate more deeply than ever before.

“The applications of 360 VR are already having an impact on everything from gaming and entertainment to science, health, medicine, history and teaching,” Bowler said. “At HOBO, we get comfortable with new technologies that inspire us by diving in head-first and working with the tools. That’s what we’re doing with 360 VR content.”