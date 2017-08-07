Netflix Acquires Millarworld

Netflix Inc. has announced that it has acquired Millarworld, the comic book publishing line founded by Mark Millar, the creator of such characters and stories as Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Old Man Logan.

Together, Netflix and Millar will bring Millarworld’s portfolio of character franchises to life through films, series and kids’ shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally. Millarworld will also continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label.

The acquisition, the first ever by Netflix, is a natural progression in the company’s effort to work directly with prolific creators and to acquire intellectual property and ownership of stories featuring potentially compelling characters and timeless fictional worlds. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”

“This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level,” said Millar. “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”

Millar runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy Millar. In his eight years at Marvel, he developed the some of the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War, and Logan (Wolverine), which collectively grossed over $3 billion in worldwide box office. Since Millarworld was started, the company and its co-creators have given birth to eighteen published character worlds, of which three, Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman, have yielded theatrical films that together have grossed nearly $1 billion in global box office.

“Mark has created a next-generation comics universe, full of indelible characters living in situations people around the world can identify easily with,” added Sarandos. “We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark and his team will continue to create and publish.”