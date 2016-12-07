The Weinstein Company Moves Up Qualifying Release of McDonalds Biopic The Founder

The Weinstein Company announced that writer/director John Lee Hancock‘s upcoming feature The Founder, will premiere in theaters today, December 7, 2016 at the Arclight Hollywood for a 1-week awards qualifying engagement. John Lee Hancock, along with members of the cast, will be participating in Q&A’s at the theater over the course of the weekend. Following the 1-week run, the film will open with a theatrical release nationwide on January 20, 2017.

The Founder is the most recent in a series of critically acclaimed films produced and distributed by TWC and FilmNation Entertainment. Other notable films include John Carney‘s indie musical Sing Street, Academy Award nominated film The Imitation Game, and 2011 Academy Award winning best picture The King’s Speech.

The Founder, directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks), features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (The Wrestler) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern as Ray Kroc’s first wife Ethel; Linda Cardellini as his second wife Joan Smith; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald.

TWC co-chairman, Harvey Weinstein commented: “This film has a unique relevance to our current times. You have a persistent and, at times, calculating entrepreneur representing both the best and worst of American businessmen and who ultimately created the fast food industry as we know it today. It’s up to audiences to determine if he’s a visionary, an opportunist or a crook and how that fits in our society. I think everyone is going to want to see this story and ultimately decide for themselves.”