Suicide Squad VFX Gallery
Led by visual effects supervisor Mark Breakspear, a thirty-plus year veteran of the effects industry, Imageworks was responsible for rendering your typical big comic book movie action sequences for the film, along with certain Squad characters whose looks couldn’t be achieved through makeup and prosthetics.
“We had to do this shot that basically explained the creation of the fractal engine Enchantress builds,” said visual effects supervisor Mark Breakspear
He compared the challenge to “animating a giant pile of BMW engines that are rotating and turning around with each other. And we had to design it using fractal geometry and three-dimensional shapes that had infinite depth. It was an amazingly difficult challenge because there’s no existing visual vocabulary for people to go, ‘Oh, that’s the kind of fractal that I like.’
CG-enhanced villain Enchantress (played by Cara Delevingne)
According to Breakspear, the primary challenge with Enchantress was getting her costume right, something the movie’s wardrobe department was never quite able to do.
“Essentially, they decided to shoot [Cara] with no clothes — i.e. with just a bikini; a tight and blended-in-with-her-body bikini,” said Breakspear. It was up to the Imageworks team to properly attire the movie’s villain.
Enchantress’ right-hand monster, the entirely CG-rendered Incubus.
“[Incubus is] hollow on the inside and made up of all this amber goo and body parts of the people he’s absorbed. So, inside him are all of the heads floating around and arms and limbs and a gun from the cop.”
