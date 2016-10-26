SIM Group Appoints NKPR as North American Public Relations Agency of Record

SIM Group, a family of companies providing that deal with the content creation process for the feature film and television industries, has selected NKPR, a leading North American public relations and digital media agency to act as its strategic partner.

“We are enthusiastic to welcome NKPR as an extension of our brands in North America,” said James Haggarty, CEO, SIM Group. “Natasha Koifman and her team have a proven track record of success in delivering results that drive brands forward, and we are proud to have them support SIM as our strategic partners to tell our brand story, and drive awareness of our portfolio of integrated solutions.”

Representing SIM Group and its affiliated companies (SIM Digital, PS Production Services, Bling, Chainsaw, Pixel Underground, Tattersall Sound & Picture, and Post Factory NY), NKPR will develop and implement robust PR strategies to increase visibility for the organization’s key stakeholders and wide-range of services. SIM Group has contributed to hundreds of award-winning projects notably Game of Thrones (coloring, post-production), The Vampire Diaries (camera), Mr. Robot (camera, dailies), America’s Got Talent (finishing) and The Oscars (editing nomination packages and tributes and on-screen content), to name a few. Focusing on engaging mainstream and trade media on the brand’s DNA and expertise will be a priority. NKPR will also build tailored PR initiatives for each market in which SIM has a presence, including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Atlanta. Additionally, the agency will play an integral role in supporting the company’s rebranding efforts in the coming year, which will align with SIM Group’s mission to be the leading provider of innovative, unique end-to-end integrated solutions.

“SIM is arguably one of show businesses’ best kept secrets, being heavily involved behind-the-scenes with some of the most beloved and iconic television shows and movies,” said Natasha Koifman, president, NKPR. “We look forward to engaging content creators world-wide with the incredible, innovative and award-winning work done by SIM’s affiliated companies, shining a spotlight on the remarkable talent and processes that go into all of our favourite shows and films. “