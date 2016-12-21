FX Networks Research Releases Scripted Series Chart

FX Networks has released an unofficial count of original scripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming sources for calendar year 2016, with all credit going to the FX Networks Research team. Please note this unofficial total is based on data from various sources and is subject to change as in past years.

“Peak TV was once again far from peaky in 2016, with a record 455 scripted original series across broadcast, cable, and streaming sources,” said Julie Piepenkotter, executive vice president, research, FX Networks. “This estimate reps a +8% increase over just last year (421 in 2015) ― but an astonishing +71% increase over five years ago (266 in 2011) and +137% over a decade ago (192 in 2006).”