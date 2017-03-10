Blue Table Post, A New Post-Production Facility in Brooklyn

Blue Table Post is a relatively new video/audio post-production complex located in Brooklyn. Reportedly a long-time dream of triple Emmy-winning editor Oliver Lief, the complex was designed to support his creative talents and, those of Emmy-winning recording mixer/sound designer Rich Cutler and a team of colorist/vfx artists. Situated in a renovated five story building, in Brooklyn’s burgeoning Boerum Hill neighborhood, Blue Table Post was made by architects Craig Shillito, Bob Kellner and Chris Ithurburn, and architectural /acoustic consultants, WSDG-Walters-Storyk Design Group. The first project of theirs was Michelle Obama’s “We Will Rise” CNN documentary directed by Tony Gerber, for which Blue Table handled all of the editing, sound-mixing, color grading, graphics and vfx. They collaborated on site with Meryl Streep for nine days of writing and VO.

“We acquired the building back in 1996, a time when the production community didn’t extend beyond the borders of Manhattan,” Lief said. “But now, not only is Brooklyn home to many production companies, it also draws clients from Manhattan.” Lief had been aware of WSDG’s studio design prowess for years, and when he was ready to move forward, he found their entire team supportive. Commenting on that working experience he said, “WSDG Partner/Project Manager Romina Larregina is a consummate pro and detailed-oriented to the highest degree. She provided outstanding input and follow through from start to finish.”