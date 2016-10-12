New Quantum Tape Platform Delivers Storage Efficiency and Density for Long-Term Content Protection and Preservation

Quantum Corp. today announced a new Scalar tape storage platform and three products based on that platform: Scalar i3, Scalar i6 and the StorNext AEL6 appliance. These new Scalar intelligent tape libraries enable users to manage massive and growing numbers of files by providing the most efficient and highest-density storage with the infinite scalability ideal for long-term content protection and preservation.

Media facilities today must manage and store both legacy content and new content from an ever-greater number of sources in increasingly data-intensive formats. In addition, according to analyst firm Coughlin Associates, more than 60 exabytes of new storage will be required for archiving and content conversion and preservation by 2020.

Designed to help users address this future, Quantum’s Scalar i3, Scalar i6 and StorNext AEL6 appliance delivers density that both reduces the overall storage footprint — in turn reducing facilities’ power and cooling requirements — and affords users greater flexibility in keeping more content for a longer period of time. Other features contributing to the new Scalar platform’s efficiency include:

• Quantum’s iLayer proactive diagnostics resolve issues before they affect operations, to maximize library uptime and minimize operational expenses.

• Embedded compute capabilities eliminate the need for external application servers.

• Policy-based data integrity checking — with the ability to move data off suspect tapes — and in-library active vaulting enable the storage of petabytes of data reliably and cost-effectively for years.

• New enhancements — such as all-new HTTP-based interface; automated setup, configuration and management tasks via web services; an intuitive, swipe-based local user interface design; and interaction via mobile devices — provide a better user experience.

Scalar i3

Supporting up to 3PB in 12U of rack space, the system scales easily along with business growth. Wizard-based setup simplifies installation, and self-monitoring functions ease ongoing maintenance requirements while enhancing reliability.

Scalar i6

Scalar i6 stores more than 12PB in a single rack, the industry’s highest density for LTO tape libraries. Equipped with Extended Data Lifecycle Management (EDLM), the system prevents data integrity issues from growing and affecting the availability of media. Users can simply set a tape-scanning policy and rely on the system to identify degraded tape conditions and subsequently trigger both the movement of files to a new tape and the updating of metadata. In addition, the system’s Active Vault feature allows cold data to be vaulted inside the library at an even lower cost-per-GB, minimizing cartridge handling while improving security and access to vaulted content.

StorNext AEL6

The StorNext AEL6 appliance combines the Scalar i6 library with Quantum’s StorNext data management software, enhancing the StorNext AEL line of purpose-built, archive storage appliances for media workflows. Intelligent policy-based tiering gives users transparent file system access to all data stored on tape, and self-healing with automatic migration capabilities ensures the ongoing accessibility of content. Like all StorNext AEL appliances, the StorNext AEL6 is available with unique slot-based licensing that facilitates incremental and immediate scaling of the system to accommodate business growth.