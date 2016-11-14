Nugen Audio Introduces MasterCheck Pro

Nugen Audio today announced the launch of MasterCheck Pro, a new loudness, dynamics, and codec toolset for music professionals. MasterCheck Pro enables producers to hear and visualize the playout encoding and loudness matching techniques now in use by music streaming service providers such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Digital Radio. Ideal for both mix and mastering engineers, MasterCheck Pro enables producers to audition different codecs in real time to help avoid codec distortion or over-compression, resulting in masters that are perfectly tuned for each digital music streaming service.

“Consumer demand has never been higher for music on streaming apps, download stores, websites, and podcasts. All of these services use data compression and/or loudness matching, which can affect mixes in various unforeseen ways,” said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, Nugen Audio. “With MasterCheck Pro, producers can take back control of the listening experience and mix to the streaming services’ criteria. They can identify problems ahead of time and optimize their mixes, resulting in music that reaches the listener sounding exactly as originally intended.”

With MasterCheck Pro, producers can instantly hear how their tracks are affected by loudness matching algorithms on different devices and services. Real-time codec auditioning helps users understand how masters respond to different codecs and bandwidths by giving them the ability to preview the mix through different encoding schemes and quality settings. Industry-standard meters show loudness and peak-to-loudness ratio (PLR or dynamic range) and how these factors are affected when the music is played on the target platform. Producers can also A/B the master FX chain with other reference tracks or with the uncompressed mix.

In addition, MasterCheck Pro’s loudness auditioning reveals any level changes that may be applied by the streaming service. MasterCheck Pro’s true-peak metering ensures the mix is within the delivery spec and guarantees the music won’t be clipped at later encoding stages.

Schorah added, “With regard to loudness and codecs, most playout services have a ‘letter box’ through which they deliver audio. If the music doesn’t meet those criteria, then it will be forced to fit. A heavily maximized master might win the loudness war on a CD, but would simply be turned down on a music service or player — leaving valuable headroom that could have been used for transient detail and punch. With MasterCheck Pro’s loudness and PLR features, producers can find the sweet spot between perceived loudness and dynamics, resulting in a master that’s optimized to the format.”

For a limited time, MasterCheck Pro is available at an introductory price of $149 (regular price $199). The plug-in supports AAX, VST, AU, and RTAS for both Windows and OS X operating systems. Information about MasterCheck Pro and other NUGEN Audio solutions for the music industry is available at www.nugenaudio.com or by email: info@nugenaudio.com.