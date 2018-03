Second City and Illinois now ranks among the top five destinations for film and TV production. In 2017, film and television productions in Illinois generated $423 million for the local economy and close to 14,000 jobs.

Of those jobs, a record 53 percent went to women and minorities.

Read more: https://chicagotonight.wttw.com/2018/02/01/illinois-now-ranks-among-top-5-states-film-tv-production